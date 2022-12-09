Hampton University to host free Prostate Cancer and Men’s Health Awareness Fair

The event will have a special guest, too: NFL Hall of Famer defensive end and Hampton Roads native Bruce Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute is hosting its first annual Prostate Cancer and Men’s Health Awareness Fair on Saturday morning.

The free event aims to provide Hampton Roads with information on prostate cancer, general health and self-care, organizers said in a news release. It starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 17.

The Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum (HRPHF), Sentara and Urology of Virginia will conduct early-detection exams and checks for men at risk for prostate cancer, specifically PSA tests and DRE exams.

Hampton University’s School of Pharmacy and School of Nursing will provide general health education, as well as COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

The event will have a special guest, too: NFL Hall of Famer defensive end and Hampton Roads native Bruce Smith.

Organizers said he will meet and greet fans and be featured in a panel discussion about health, alongside fellow retired players, including Wali Rainer, Dion Foxx and Billy McMullen.