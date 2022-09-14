VA medical center in Hampton experiencing phone service issue: all incoming calls affected

The hospital said it was working to correct the problem, but that it established a back-up phone number for people to call in the meantime.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Veteran Affairs Medical Center said its phone lines were down Wednesday, and all inbound calls were being affected.

The center said it is working to correct the issue, but in the meantime, people can call 571-401-7953 to reach the medical center.

Any Veteran in crisis should call 988, the announcement said.

The hospital also said that patients should use myhealthEvet to message their medical care providers.