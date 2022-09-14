x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

VA medical center in Hampton experiencing phone service issue: all incoming calls affected

The hospital said it was working to correct the problem, but that it established a back-up phone number for people to call in the meantime.
Credit: chinnarach - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Veteran Affairs Medical Center said its phone lines were down Wednesday, and all inbound calls were being affected. 

The center said it is working to correct the issue, but in the meantime, people can call 571-401-7953 to reach the medical center. 

Any Veteran in crisis should call 988, the announcement said. 

The hospital also said that patients should use myhealthEvet to message their medical care providers. 

The hospital said it would provide an update on the situation around 1 p.m.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Alert: Beef from HelloFresh facing recall

Before You Leave, Check This Out