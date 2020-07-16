Harris Teeter will soon require shoppers to wear face masks

Starting July 22, along with the associates face masks must be worn to shop in the store.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Supermarket chain Harris Teeter said it will now require shoppers to wear a face mask when visiting the store starting July 22, along with the associates who continue to wear masks.

"Harris Teeter’s most urgent priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been to provide a safe environment for our valued associates and shoppers while meeting our commitments to our communities to provide open stores, online shopping and an efficiently operating supply chain so that our communities have access to food and essentials."

Harris Teeter originally came out and said it will offer free, disposable medical masks to customers not wearing them in an attempt to comply with Governor Roy Cooper's mandate requiring masks in public, but will not force customers to leave their stores if they choose not to wear a face covering.

"We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country."

Harris Teeter said if a customer is unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, an associate will shop for them through the ExpressLane Online Shopping service, or they may choose to take advantage of delivery options where available.