GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) — Head lice have reared their ugly heads around schools in Gloucester County.

Parents said their biggest concern, however, is how the school division handles cases of head lice.

There have been at least four reported cases of head lice: two at Peasley Middle School and two and Abingdon Elementary school. Many parents say they had no clue.

The school division does not notify any other families because of confidentiality concerns.

Gloucester's protocol for managing head lice includes contacting the parent, sending the child home with a letter, but then also sending the student back to class. The student can ride the bus home that day, but they cannot come back until the lice are gone.

Gloucester's Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services says they follow CDC guidelines, which say students diagnosed with live head lice do not need to be sent home early from school. They can go home at the end of the day.

The CDC adds, the burden of unnecessary absenteeism to the students, families, and communities far outweighs the risks associated with head lice.

Melitta Dixon has two kids at Botetourt Elementary School.

“They need to send notices home,” Dixon said. “I wouldn't want my kid coming home with lice because another child stayed at school because they had it.”

You can read GCPS protocols for managing head lice here.

