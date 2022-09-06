After dog bit person in Newport News, health officials search for medium brown pit bull

The health department won't take the dog away from its owner, but it needs to go through precautionary in-home confinement of 10 days.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News health district managers are trying to find a dog that bit someone on Friday.

Tes La Dieu, a spokesperson for the Peninsula Health District (PHD), said the dark brown, medium-sized dog was last seen at Riverview Farm Park on Sept. 2 at 8 a.m.

La Dieu said the dog looked like a pit bull.

If you know the dog, please call PHD at 757-594-7340 (or 757-595-7387 after-hours). The health department won't take the dog away from its owner, but it needs to go through precautionary in-home confinement of 10 days.

If the health district can't find the dog, the bite victim will have to get post-exposure rabies shots.