After COVID-19 protocols kept flu cases down last year, health officials prepare for widespread infections in December

Chesapeake health officials are urging everyone to get the flu shot and vaccines to protect against virus.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Health Department Epidemiologist Dr. Lisa Engle said the peak time for widespread flu is in December.

However, in 2020, the focus was on COVID-19 health safety measures and flu cases went down.

“We just didn’t have flu. I’m telling you, I never saw a flu case report come across my desk. We didn’t have any until the end of the season," Engle said.

According to the Virginia Department of Health's most recent weekly influenza activity report, the commonwealth is at a widespread risk of flu in early December. The Dec. 11 numbers showed a jump from last week's report.

“I am very concerned about the widespread activity we’re going to see," Engle said.

She said the COVID-19 health safety measures that were in place last year protected individuals from getting the flu.

“The fact that we were wearing masks, we were socially distancing. So we really didn’t see a lot of flu activity, but now, between the outbreaks that have happened, the state lab seeing cases come in," Engle said. "We are seeing it."

She said widespread transmission of the flu is not in Chesapeake yet. But, she wants people to keep protecting themselves.

“I’m telling you to get the vaccine and wear a mask and socially distance now like you did in the very beginning when we had COVID," Engle said.

She hoped more people would roll their sleeves up and get the shots, especially if they're gathering for the holidays.

"Christmas is a time of caring, and we need to not be selfish in our caring, and protect other people," Engle said.

She said the Chesapeake Health Department is in the process of hiring another epidemiologist to help with COVID-19 and other illnesses like the flu.