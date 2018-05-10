The Virginia Department of Health is putting out a warning to all Virginians: West Nile Virus is on the move in the state.

The department has identified a record number of human cases and received reports of the virus affecting several regions in the state.

All in all, there have been 38 verified cases in 2018 so far.

Some people right here in Hampton Roads have been infected. In Chesapeake, two people have been infected by West Nile Virus.

Three people in Norfolk were affected as well as one person in Virginia Beach.

“These cases serve as a reminder that mosquitoes that transmit WNV can be active as late as the end of October here in Virginia and so we are advising the public to avoid mosquito bites until the first frost,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA.

The most effective way to prevent mosquito bites and avoid contracting the virus is to use insect repellent like DEET, Picardin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol (PMD), 2-undecanone. Please use these repellents as directed.

You can also cover up and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

