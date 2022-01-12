Health officials urge Virginians to get vaccinated as flu cases rise

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control, Virginia is experiencing ‘very high’ activity for the flu.

NORFOLK, Va. — The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced to hospital leaders the need for preparatyion.

“While it’s an increased volume, it’s not a change in the work," Interim Chief Clinical Officer, Bon Secours Interim Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marlene Capps said.

"So, I don’t feel that we are in any way overwhelmed. We’re just busy.”

Capps describes a rough start to the flu season at the hospital system, as workers treat patients with COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

“Slow but steady of COVID patients but, yes we have seen an increase in influenza cases across the market at all three of our facilities,” she said.

Lisa Sollot, a respiratory disease coordinator for VDH's Division of Surveillance and Investigation, said flu season started much earlier than expected, hitting many hospitals hard as they tackle three respiratory illnesses.

“A lot of ERs and EDs really are overrun right now,” Sollot said.

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control, Virginia is experiencing ‘very high’ activity for the flu. VDH’S Weekly Influenza Activity Report shows as of last week, the state reported 9% of emergency department and urgent care center visits related to an influenza-like illness.

During the flu season so far, VDH has investigated more than 100 outbreaks.

Because of these numbers, health leaders are urging Virginians to protect themselves. Though, getting many vaccinated this season has become a challenge.

“Our early indicators have shown that vaccine uptake is low this season. It’s a little bit closer to last season which was, unfortunately, lower than what we’d like,” Sollot continued.