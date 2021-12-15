More people die from heart attacks during the holidays than any other time of year

More people die from heart attacks from December 25 through January 1 than any other time of year, according to the American Heart Association.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If someone was having a heart attack, would you know they were having one? Would you know what to do?

Doctors say only 50% of people know the signs of a heart attack. This is vital because sadly, from December 25 - January 1, more people die from heart attacks than any other time of year. That's according to the American Heart Association.

"You can save a life, but only if you know the signs of a heart attack and what to do in that moment," Dr. Jonathan Fisher, clinical cardiologist at Novant Health, said.

Dr. Fisher said there's a 40% increase in heart attacks during this time. He said it's a combination of holiday stress, loneliness, and eating and drinking habits.

Plus, because of stress and traveling, people tend to forget to take their medications.

Signs of heart attack include:

chest pain

shortness of breath

sudden severe dizziness

Pain in the jaw or neck

pain down the arm

If you think someone is having a heart attack, Dr. Fisher says do CPR while waiting on emergency responders.

"Place two hands on chest and do a compression about two inches, 100-120 beats per minute, while paramedics are coming," Dr. Fisher said.

He also talked about prevention being key. Dr. Fisher said eat healthy, reduce stress, remember to take your medication, but also having a warm feeling in your heart can do more than just make you feel good about yourself.