Virginia offers tips during heat advisory for outside workers

The Virginia Department of Labor cites dozens of deaths each year related to working in extreme heat.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A heat advisory in Hampton Roads means potentially dangerous conditions for people who work and play outside.

Extreme heat is a big concern for the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, which said employers need to make sure everyone is protected from the conditions.

Despite the hot conditions, Gary Felch still has to work outdoors.

“It’s very easy to start sweating without doing much exercise at all,” he said.

Felch, Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service deputy chief, has been a lifeguard for 32 years. His team stresses taking care of themselves, so they can take care of others.

“They are encouraged to take a lot of dips to cool off and they also have some sun hoodies that they wear for skin protection," he said.

"It's a serious hazard," said Jennifer Rose, cooperative programs director with the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.

Under the department, Rose said employers are required to protect their workers in extreme conditions and need to keep an eye out for signs of heat illness.

“Nausea, headaches, dizziness, stuff like that," she said. "They want to make sure others have the systems in place to protect them and prevent that heat illness.”

Rose said the message is simple: water, rest, and shade.

The Department of Labor said employers should provide adequate water for staff and encourage workers to drink every 15 minutes. People working outdoors should also take frequent breaks in a shaded area.

"On a day like this, definitely encouraged them to drink a lot of water, ” said Felch.