Help save a life, donate blood at July 2 blood drive in Suffolk

The East Suffolk Recreation Center will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on July 2.

SUFFOLK, Va. — According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. That blood can not be manufactured or developed in a lab, it can only come from volunteer donors.

That's where blood drives come in. The Red Cross is always looking for donors and hosting blood drives across the country.

Now, one of those drives is coming to the East Suffolk Recreation Center on July 2. From 1 p.m. until p.m., you can go to the center and donate in an effort to help save the lives of people who are sick or undergoing surgery.

"With a simple blood donation, you have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one, or neighbor. Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients, and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross," the City of Suffolk said in a news release.

Donors of all blood types are needed. However, if you are O negative, B negative, or A negative, the American Red Cross has an even higher need for your blood.

O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, no matter their blood type.

As a reward for donating between July 1 and July 6, donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last.

All donations collected at the drive will be tested for COVID-19 before being transfused into patients.