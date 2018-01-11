NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — If your child suffers from digestive system problems, CHKD has a Motility Program designed to help him or her.

"Digestive motility" refers to the movement of muscles and nerves working together to complete the digestion process.

Some symptoms include:

Events that disrupt the digestion process

Frequent vomiting, pneumonia, chronic cough, constipation, fecal incontinence, etc.

CHKD’s Pediatric Gastroenterologists and Director of the Motility Program Dr. Orhan Atay is in the studio at noon to talk more about the program.

To learn more about CHKD’s Motility Program, visit http://www.chkd.org/Our-Services/Specialty-Care-and-Programs/Gastroenterology-Motility-Program/ or call 757-668-7240.

