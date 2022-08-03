Hilton Park Beach, Huntington Park Beach in Newport News under swimming advisories

For the moment, it's not safe to swim at Hilton Park Beach and Huntington Park Beach in Newport News. The health department will lift the advisory when it's safe.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Health officials said it isn't safe to swim at the Hilton Park Beach or Huntington Park Beach in Newport News on Wednesday due to water quality issues.

Those are the beaches at 225 River Road and 361 Hornet Circle.

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts (HPHD) tested for water quality on Aug. 2 and said the bacteria levels are too high for people to get in the water.

It's the sixth time this season that Hilton Park Beach has been put under this kind of advisory. The bacteria levels were too high in tests completed on June 1, June 14, June 29, July 14, and July 27.

This is Huntington Park Beach's third advisory of the season.

Enterococci tests to figure out the levels of fecal matter at beaches happen regularly, and once bacteria levels go back down, the health department will lift the restrictions.

In the meantime, officials will post signs on the beach near the affected water.

If you swim in water that has above-average bacteria levels, you could get sick.