Ahead of the holiday season, local doctor urges people to catch up on vaccines

NORFOLK, Va. — The holiday season is right around the corner and doctors are urging people to get their flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters.

Flu, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19: three respiratory illnesses the CDC is warning could overwhelm hospitals this fall and winter.

"We’ve been bracing for this year’s flu season for some time," said Dr. Patrick McHugh, chief medical officer for Velocity Urgent Care.

He said they always prepare for a rise in COVID-19 cases this time of year, as well.

"I think the only thing that caught some of us by surprise, maybe not the CDC or the NIH, but boots on the ground, frontline teams, the impact of RSV on our pediatric patients."

According to the CDC, RSV cases have hit a two-year high. McHugh is also an emergency physician, so he’s seeing just how full hospitals are getting because of these three viruses.

"When all of a sudden you have a surge of patients that is atypical, that is not something you can really ever prepare for in emergency medicine."

Just last week, CHKD told 13News Now their emergency room is filling up fast with RSV patients. It’s an increase they say they haven’t seen since some of the highest peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic

Now, we’re entering the holiday season, with families coming together. McHugh encourages you to get both your flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shot now to gain full protection before Thanksgiving.

"I’m a big believer in the vaccination. I know that it’s a hot topic for people, depending on their politics or whatever perspective they come from, and I respect that, but I personally believe in vaccination."

If your doctor’s office or local urgent care center is filling up with sick patients, don’t forget there are other accessible options at pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens.

"There are many resources out there for people to seek," McHugh said.

In the meantime, McHugh said they are bracing for what could become an even bigger rise in cases after the holidays.

"We’re preparing ourselves so that if come early December or January, we’re starting to see these patients after being gathered in large groups to have increased number of illnesses, that we're prepared to diagnose and treat it."