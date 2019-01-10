FRANKLIN, Va. — Southampton Memorial Hospital said it would offer a special to women during the month with the goal of encouraging more people to make breast cancer screening a priority.

The hospital with MDsave to provide $99 mammograms to patients.

Besides providing the reduced cost for screenings, the hospital said Dr. Nicole Yeshtokin, Board Certified General Surgeon with Southampton Medical Group, would offer consults if the exam detected abnormalities.

“Mammograms save lives,” said Yeshtokin. “Today, thanks to early detection and treatment advances, more women are surviving breast cancer and living longer, healthier lives.”

In order to take advantage of the offer, women need a referral from their doctor or healthcare professional. They should go to the mammogram page of MDsave's website, select "2D Mammograms," then click on "Southampton Memorial Hospital."

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The program is available from October 1 through October 31 for screenings performed at the hospital, located at 100 Fairview Drive, Franklin.

“The bottom line is, nearly all breast cancers can be treated successfully if found early,” Yeshtokin said. “And the most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early, treatable stage is to have yearly mammograms starting at the age of 40, and to have regular clinical breast exams by a doctor or nurse.”