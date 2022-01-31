How firefighters deal with sub-freezing temperatures

Suffolk Fire crews train to battle fires in bitter cold, and enlist help of tools to stay protected in the conditions.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads may not get significant snowfall or below freezing temperatures every year, but first responders, including the Suffolk Fire Department, are ready for any type of weather.

Suffolk Fire battalion chief David Harrell said his team prepares to battle fires in bitter cold, and their gear is one of the main tools to stay warm. However, Harrell said gear can often get wet while on the job, and that can create challenges for the firefighters.

"If this gets wet, in this time of year, when it's very cold, it can get frozen," he said. "At Suffolk Fire Rescue, we have the beauty of, as soon as he gets back, he sheds this gear. He washes and puts on a few set that's waiting for him."

Harrell said firefighters undergo a series of trainings, including on situational awareness.

“To pay attention to how you’re feeling, what your work output is, and to let somebody know when you need a break," he said.

But the department has another tool.

“This is a game-changer," said Harrel, as he pointed to what looks like a tour bus.

Suffolk uses a fully equipped rehabilitation bus to help victims and firefighters keep warm and recharge.

“We can get them out of their gear, regulate their temperature, do some vital checks on them to make sure they're okay, and get them geared up, go back in and fight the fire," Harrell said.

It is stocked with food, drinks, extra gear and medical kits.

The firefighters also has a reminder for drivers.