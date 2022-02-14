How to spot the signs of teen dating violence

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Here are some signs to pay attention to.

NORFOLK, Va. — Valentine’s Day is all about roses and chocolates. Leslie Jingluski with the Avalon Center says it’s also about knowing the difference between love and abuse – especially for teens.

“The reality is one in three women will be a victim of some type of abuse before the age of 18,” she said.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. She says this violence isn’t often reported.

“Especially with males," Jingluski said. "Those things are just, it’s a stigma that comes along with it and they aren’t widely reported. Mostly, because I believe it’s perceived as normal relationship drama.”

Data from the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Survey and the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey reports nearly one in 11 teen girls have experienced physical dating violence in the last year. This data also shows one in 14 high school boys reported dating violence.

Abuse in young relationships can have severe consequences like depression and anxiety. Jingluski says there are several things you should look out for.

“Excessive jealousy, that’s a big red flag," she said. "That can come disguised as ‘Oh he’s just protective of me because he loves me so much or she’s just protective of me because she loves me so much.’”

She says invasion of privacy, rage and threats of violence are other signs of unhealthy relationships that could lead to dating violence. All month long, Jingluski says the center is working to help and educate teens on the violence. Most importantly, the center wants to share what it means to be in a healthy relationship.

“A team," Jingluski said. "Your significant other supporting you and encouraging you and encouraging healthly behavior and really adhering to boundaries.”