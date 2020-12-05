You may be able to burn as many calories walking as you can running, here's how:

A Cleveland Clinic physiologist explains how it could be possible.

CLEVELAND — Running is not everyone's cup of tea, and that is okay.

Unfortunately, though, you do have to find a good way to stay active and keep your body moving.

One Cleveland Clinic exercise physiologist says in an article that although the short answer to the question, 'can you burn equal amounts of calories walking as you can running' is no, there are some notable exceptions.

"Going for a 2-mile slow jog or speed walk will probably result in a more similar range of calories burned as compared to running a race at top speed or going for a stroll after dinner," the article says.