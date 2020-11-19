Hampton Roads Community Health Center and Lyft giving rides to the doctor for pregnant moms-to-be

The Hampton Roads Community Health Center is teaming up with Lyft to offer free rides to prenatal care appointments, as well as when the time comes to deliver.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's some extra help for pregnant women to get to their doctor's appointments.

Sometimes a lack of transportation can affect access to quality care.

When you schedule your appointment at the Community Health Center, you can ask for a Lyft and it will be scheduled for you.