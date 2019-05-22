'I do not even know my own child' | Parents tell story of son's depression, suicide in hopes of saving lives

The last time the Kocmonds saw their son was Columbus Day, Monday, October 8, 2017.

“(His sister) Eloise was still here (at home), and he told her, ‘If Mom asks, I went to meet my friends before the scout meeting,’” his mom said.

Kocmond’s mom got home around 5 p.m. A few hours later, when the teen didn’t come home, she started to worry.

“Once we talked to a few people and reached out to those (scout) moms, they said he wasn’t at the meeting,” she said.

When Kocmond ran away before, he wasn’t driving yet. Now he had a license.

“My gut told me he got in a car, and he’s playing a game. He’s going to see how far and how fast he can get away and for how long,” she said.

As the Kocmonds began searching for their son, the community rallied around the family. His mom turned to social media for help.

“I posted things publicly to get hundreds and hundreds of comments back from friends, distant, distant friends, acquaintances, to total strangers, trying to offer prayers and words of hope during that time we were looking for him,” she said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the FBI got involved. Panther Greg Olsen tweeted about the search, and a GoFundMe was started to help find the teen.

“It’s unbelievable the support that we got from very, very close friends and complete strangers,” his mom reflected. “Because it was a missing persons report, there was so much hope.”

Back at home, the couple tried to keep things as normal as possible for Kocmond’s sister.

“There really wasn’t any news. There were some leads along the way but nothing really was legitimate,” his mom said. “You also didn’t know how long that period of looking was going to last.”

Kocmond’s older brother, Taber, was at college and didn’t handle the news of his brother’s disappearance well. The freshman sought comfort from his friends.

“He had made his way to the fraternity house and the 50 other pledges were surrounding him and comforting him through that,” his mom said.

Kocmond’s parents also turned to the media and tried to reach their son through an interview with NBC Charlotte.

"We want you to reach out to us,” his dad previously said. “We pray that you have a change of heart and come home to us. We want to hug you. We want to see you. We want to talk to you again."

His mom said they searched all his devices for any clue as to where he might be. The couple even hired a private investigator and offered a $5,000 reward for information, which was then increased to $10,000.

"You honestly have no idea what this feels like, the unknowing of where your child is. It's very, very hard," his mom said at the time.

Looking back, Kocmond’s mom said she wouldn’t have been so public about her son’s disappearance -- if she knew then what she knows now.

“If there was some note that was left behind that you could read between the lines and understand this might not just be a missing person, I don’t think I ever would have gone to the extremes,” she said.

“I think, in some misguided way, he was really just trying to escape and hoping that nobody would notice or that he would just be gone and not found,” his dad said.