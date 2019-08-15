NORFOLK, Va. — With the new school year around the corner, immunization clinics have been set up across Hampton Roads.
Here's a list of the clinics:
Three Rivers Health District
Gloucester High School Freshman Orientation – August 27, 2019. Check in from 1:30-2:00 PM. Sessions 2:00-5:00 PM. Parent sessions will also be offered. Freshman Open House – August 27, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Grades 10-12
Open House – August 28, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Middle Schools Grades 7-8 - August 27, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Grade 6 – August 28, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Elementary Schools Pre K – 1st Grade – August 28, 2019, 3:00-5:00 PM Grades 2-5 – August 29, 2019, 3:00-5:00 PM
Chesapeake Health Department
August 1-16: Tuesdays 1-3 pm
Wednesdays 8:30-10:30 am
and Wednesday evenings 5-7 pm (School age only)
All clinics are first come first serve so please arrive early AND with all of your immunization records.
August 19- 30 extended clinics for school age only:
Monday 1-3:00 pm (School age only)
Tuesdays 8:30-10:30 (School age only) and 1-3 pm Immunizations for any age
Wednesdays 8:30-10:30 am Immunizations for any age and 1-3 pm (School age only)
and Wednesday evenings 5-7 pm (School age only)
Western Tidewater Health District
Southampton Health Department will have a all day walk in clinic for immunizations from 8:00 am to 6 pm on August 29th and Franklin City Health Department all day walk in clinic for immunizations on August 20th from 8am-6pm.
Suffolk Health Department - Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8-3:30. No appointment needed. Extended hours Thursday 8/15 and 8/29 until 5:30.
Isle of Wight Health Department - Tuesday and Friday 8-3:30.
Peninsula Health District
Peninsula Health Center
416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Newport News, VA 23601
August 26 – September 6
Monday – Friday
Immunization Registration
8:00 am – 10:30 am; 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Expanded hours Sept. 3 7:30 am to 5:00 pm
Hampton Health Department
Hampton Health Center
3130 Victoria Blvd.
Hampton, VA 23661
August 26 – September 6
Monday – Friday
Immunization Registration
8:00 am – 11:00 am; 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Expanded Hours September 3
Registration 7:30 am – 5:00 pm
Portsmouth Health Department
Portsmouth Health Department
1701 High Street
Portsmouth, VA 23704
Walk-in services Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00am-11:00am and 12:30am-3:00pm.
Norfolk Health Department
The Norfolk Health Department is offering extended clinic hours for back to school immunizations August 27-30, 2019.
Location: 207 East Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23505
Date: August 27 & 30 (Tuesday & Friday)
Time: 8:30-10:30 am & 1:00-5:30 pm
Location: 830 Southampton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510
Date: August 28 & 29 (Wednesday & Thursday)
Time: 1:00-5:30 pm
For additional information, call 757-683-2735