NORFOLK, Va. — With the new school year around the corner, immunization clinics have been set up across Hampton Roads.

Here's a list of the clinics:

Three Rivers Health District

Gloucester High School Freshman Orientation – August 27, 2019. Check in from 1:30-2:00 PM. Sessions 2:00-5:00 PM. Parent sessions will also be offered. Freshman Open House – August 27, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Grades 10-12

Open House – August 28, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Middle Schools Grades 7-8 - August 27, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Grade 6 – August 28, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Elementary Schools Pre K – 1st Grade – August 28, 2019, 3:00-5:00 PM Grades 2-5 – August 29, 2019, 3:00-5:00 PM

Chesapeake Health Department

August 1-16: Tuesdays 1-3 pm

Wednesdays 8:30-10:30 am

and Wednesday evenings 5-7 pm (School age only)

All clinics are first come first serve so please arrive early AND with all of your immunization records.

August 19- 30 extended clinics for school age only:

Monday 1-3:00 pm (School age only)

Tuesdays 8:30-10:30 (School age only) and 1-3 pm Immunizations for any age

Wednesdays 8:30-10:30 am Immunizations for any age and 1-3 pm (School age only)

and Wednesday evenings 5-7 pm (School age only)

Western Tidewater Health District

Southampton Health Department will have a all day walk in clinic for immunizations from 8:00 am to 6 pm on August 29th and Franklin City Health Department all day walk in clinic for immunizations on August 20th from 8am-6pm.

Suffolk Health Department - Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8-3:30. No appointment needed. Extended hours Thursday 8/15 and 8/29 until 5:30.

Isle of Wight Health Department - Tuesday and Friday 8-3:30.

Peninsula Health District

Peninsula Health Center

416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Newport News, VA 23601

August 26 – September 6

Monday – Friday

Immunization Registration

8:00 am – 10:30 am; 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Expanded hours Sept. 3 7:30 am to 5:00 pm

Hampton Health Department

Hampton Health Center

3130 Victoria Blvd.

Hampton, VA 23661

August 26 – September 6

Monday – Friday

Immunization Registration

8:00 am – 11:00 am; 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Expanded Hours September 3

Registration 7:30 am – 5:00 pm

Portsmouth Health Department

1701 High Street

Portsmouth, VA 23704

Walk-in services Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00am-11:00am and 12:30am-3:00pm.

Norfolk Health Department

The Norfolk Health Department is offering extended clinic hours for back to school immunizations August 27-30, 2019.

Location: 207 East Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23505

Date: August 27 & 30 (Tuesday & Friday)

Time: 8:30-10:30 am & 1:00-5:30 pm

Location: 830 Southampton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510

Date: August 28 & 29 (Wednesday & Thursday)

Time: 1:00-5:30 pm

For additional information, call 757-683-2735