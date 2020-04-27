In the midst of the pandemic, a DC soap company is cleaning up

It is the worst economic time in modern history. But the soap business is booming!

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — This is one of the worst economic times for business in the country’s history. D.C. is no exception. As bad as it is, if you are in the soap game, you might be thriving.

“At the beginning of March all of our sales just went straight up,” said David Simnick, the CEO of Georgetown-based soap company Soapbox.

Simnick started Soapbox in 2010 in his kitchen. Ten years later, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Soapbox’s production is off the charts.

“We ramped up production for our liquid hand soap, bar soap, and body wash,” Simnick said. “Like six to seven times what we normally do.”

The company has several factories across the country. Each is pretty much running round the clock these days to meet the demand.

“Thankfully, all of manufacturing is done in the United States,” Simnick explained. “Which also gave us an advantage with COVID because all of the borders shutdown.”

Then a few weeks ago, Simnick got a call from one of their biggest customers: Starbucks. The company asked if Soapbox could make hand sanitizer.

“We went from producing soap to actually procuring 23 tankers of ethyl-alcohol, like full semi-tanker truckloads,” he explained.

Within days, the soap assembly lines became hand sanitizer assembly lines. This product that Soapbox had never made before, is now their most popular product.

“We’ve sold three million units in four hours,” Simnick said of the demand.

Soapbox also has another mission. For each unit of soap or hand sanitizer they sell, the company donates a bar of soap to at-risk communities and poor countries. This means their donations this month alone are also in the millions.

All the credit, however, Simnick gives to his team. It is because of his team, he said, they have met the soap demand. The same team helped coordinate the pivot to hand sanitizer. It is that team he needs to add people.

“We like to find people who are hungry, humble, and smart and in that order,” Simnick said of hiring. "If you fit that, please drop us a line.”