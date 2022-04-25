It's National Infant Immunization Week: Here's why you should stay informed, up-to-date on vaccines

If the number of vaccinated youth drops below a certain level, we could lose herd immunity and see outbreaks of diseases we previously had under control.

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired about COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women on February 16, 2022.

April 25 through April 29 is National Infant Immunization Week, which was established to remind parents of children who are 2 and under how important it is to vaccinate for preventable illnesses and diseases.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many disruptions in families’ lives. In some cases, it has meant that children have missed or delayed their wellness checkups and critical vaccines,” said Michael Martin, MD, FAAP, President of the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Vaccines are critical to ensuring children stay healthy.”

According to doctors and immunologists, If the number of vaccinated youth drops below a certain level, we could lose herd immunity and see outbreaks of diseases we previously had under control.

Organizations like ImmunizeVA, the Institute for Public Health Innovation and Eastern Virginia Medical School's initiative Minus 9 to 5 are working to encourage parents and families to stay up-to-date with requirements.

“Virginia has a goal to protect children from vaccine-preventable disease, and we can only accomplish this with the support of parents, guardians, and healthcare providers,” said Rebecca Epstein, ImmunizeVA Senior Program Manager.

“Parents are encouraged to ask pediatricians how to ensure their child stays updated on their vaccinations. It’s important to talk to pediatricians or trusted healthcare professionals to get the facts. Vaccine trust is built through millions of conversations between parents, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and community members.”

From 2019 to 2020, the percentage of children who met the immunization requirements for schools in Virginia dropped from 84.8% to 80.4%.