Helping others: January is National Blood Donor Month for Red Cross

This month hopes to serve as a reminder that you can roll up your sleeves and make an important difference amid record-low donations.

NORFOLK, Va. — January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Red Cross continues to report high levels of need across the country.

In 2021, the organization reported its first-ever severe blood and platelet shortage.

In September and October, donation levels were reported to be the lowest they had been in over a decade. Even right now, donation levels are still low.

However, the need only continues for those who suffer traumatic injuries during winter weather, need blood for disease treatment and more.

This month hopes to serve as a reminder that you can roll up your sleeves and make an important difference.

Basic requirements to donate include being at least 16 years old and weighing at least 110 pounds. There are also additional requirements, such as making you don't have an iron deficiency or that you didn't travel to a country with a high risk of malaria.

Even if you can't donate, the Red Cross is always seeking volunteers to help with blood drives and donations.