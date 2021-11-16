'In our minds and our intentions, it was the right one' | Pharmacy responds to 'mis-dosing' of kid COVID vaccines

KC Pharmacy responded to accusations that it incorrectly administered COVID-19 vaccines to young children earlier this month.

LORTON, Va. — Despite being accused by health officials of mis-dosing young children with the COVID-19 vaccine, a local pharmacy told WUSA 9 on Wednesday that it administered the correct dose, but used a formulation from a different colored vial intended to be given to older children.

According to a post on the Fairfax County Emergency Information page, both the Fairfax County Health Department and the Virginia Department of Health were made aware that KC Pharmacy in Lorton incorrectly administered COVID-19 vaccines to children ages five to 11 by giving them doses made for children 12 and older.

The shots, which contained the Pfizer formulation, were administered to 25 children between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10. Since then, the Fairfax County Health Department has reached out to the parents of the children to make them aware of the incident and provide guidance.

In a 43-page factsheet for health providers, the Food and Drug Administration describes how COVID-19 vaccines in orange-cap vials are to be administered only to children between the ages of five and 11. Vaccines in purple-cap vials are for children aged 12 and older.

On Wednesday, KC Pharmacy manager Gihan Seraka confirmed that she used formulation from purple-capped vials to administer shots to young children, but said the correct dosage was given to them. She said the pharmacy team believed it had received the right vaccinations when they arrived by mail.

"We were expecting that day the orange cap vial for children five to 11," she said. "We didn’t receive it. It was canceled on us. All we received is the purple cap. Whatever we ordered, we received it. In our minds and our intentions, it was the right one."

Seraka and other pharmacists then proceeded to give shots from the purple-capped vials to children five to 11. However, Seraka told WUSA 9 that she and others made sure to administer the correct dosage to the children.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the vaccine made for children five to 11 contains a lower 10 microgram dose than the 30 microgram vaccine for older children and adults.

"We paid attention to the dose," Seraka said. "We were saying this is not 10 mcg, it’s 30 mcg. So we had to withdraw the right dose. We calculated for it to be 10 micrograms, which is one-third of the vial itself. We paid attention because we knew the dose of the five and 11 is supposed to be 10mcg. That was all that mattered to us. To give the right dose.”

However, the dosage is not the only difference between the vaccines for children.

According to the Mayo Clinic, smaller needles should be used to deliver the vaccine to children aged 5 through 11.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for younger children also contains a different buffer, which helps keep the vaccine stable in cold temperatures for longer than the vaccine for older children and adults.

Seraka claimed the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) did not inform KC Pharmacy about the difference in vaccines for children.

After only receiving purple-capped vials, she said her team focused on making sure children could get vaccinated with the proper dosage.

"We weren’t aware [of the different colored vials]," she said. "It says pediatric Pfizer vaccine and the other one said the same thing.”

The post on the Fairfax Emergency Information page noted how KC Pharmacy has been removed from both state and federal COVID-19 vaccination programs. All vaccine inventory the pharmacy had has been turned over to the health department. The case is now being investigated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy.

Health officials encouraged any parents impacted by incorrect dosages to contact their child's pediatrician or health care provider. Based on CDC guidelines, they said parents could choose to restart their child's vaccine series at least 21 days after their incorrect dose was given or proceed with the second dose as scheduled.

Moving forward, Seraka said she and her staff hoped to be reinstated into the COVID-19 vaccine program so they could once again administer shots to the public