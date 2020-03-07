Keeping pets safe in the summer heat

The Humane Society of the United States is sharing tips on keeping pets safe when the temperatures soar.

INDIANAPOLIS — The topic of keeping your pets safe in the hot, summer months gets brought up each year, but it's something that shouldn't go ignored.

The Humane Society of the United States is sharing ways to keep pets safe and cool in the summer.

Leaving pets locked in cars is never safe, even if it's just for a few minutes or if the car is still running with the air conditioning. Pets can suffer irreversible organ damage or die. Watch the humidity. Even if the temperatures aren't high, the humidity can have a lasting effect on pets. According to Dr. Barry Kellogg, VMD, of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association Animals, "animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their body. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves and their temperature will skyrocket to dangerous levels—very quickly."

Signs of heatstroke include heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness. Animals that are very old, very young, overweight, not conditioned to prolonged exercise, or have heart or respiratory disease are typically most at risk for heat stroke. Prepare for unexpected power outages. Include pets in a disaster plan in case of power outages from summer storms.