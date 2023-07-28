'Kidneys For Kids' comes to Sentara

Brian Martindale, himself a living kidney donor, is hoping to recruit 100 adult kidney donors for 100 children.

NORFOLK, Va. — A hundred kidneys for 100 kids: that's the goal of the "Kidneys For Kids" nonprofit this summer.

And the group is making progress. The nonprofit's executive director, Brian Martindale, is doing a 7,000-mile, 20-state "Driving For Life" tour to raise awareness and recruit kidney donors. Martindale, himself a living kidney donor, is hoping to recruit 100 adult kidney donors for 100 children.

A living donor can be a relative, partner, or friend. In some cases, they can even be unknown givers who simply want to do good and spread the gift of health. In the United States in 2021, more than 6,500 living donors saved the lives of those who were waiting on transplant lists.

On Friday, Martindale arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Martindale joined with Stephen Pfaff, who donated his kidney to his young son Cooper.