NORFOLK, Va. — This holiday season, smartphones and other devices are a popular gift choice. However, it often opens the door for children to have access to social media.

Social media can be a wonderful thing. It connects people to others all over the world and allows everyone to stay in touch with friends and family members.

However, as parents, it's hard to navigate this new, modern part of parenting. Adolescence, especially, is a time when our children are becoming more independent and beginning to separate as individuals. Parents need to step back and let them make mistakes, but they must also teach and guide them to be responsible internet users.

Social media can lead to higher levels of anxiety in children, according to CHKD. It creates a sense of isolation and it promotes unrealistic expectations.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following:

It's OK for your teen to be online . Online relationships are part of typical adolescent development. Social media can support teens as they explore and discover more about themselves and their place in the grown-up world. Just be sure your teen is behaving appropriately in both the real and online worlds. Many teens need to be reminded that a platform's privacy settings do not make things actually "private" and that images, thoughts, and behaviors teens share online will instantly become a part of their digital footprint indefinitely. Keep lines of communication open and let them know you're there if they have questions or concerns.

Parents can learn more at CHKD's free screenings of two documentaries about social media and awareness around anxiety. Click here to learn more about the films "Like" and "Angst."