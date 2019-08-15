NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With the new school year around the corner, immunization clinics have been set up across Hampton Roads.

Carla Sexton knows how important it is for her son to get all his required shots, with school right around the corner.

“It's important to prevent diseases,” Sexton said.

Sexton and her son Jayden were at the Peninsula Health District in Newport News Friday. Jayden is getting ready to start middle school.

Heath departments across Hampton Roads are seeing that last minute rush of students getting their shots.

The Peninsula Health Center saw its share of kids in Newport News Friday.

At the top of the students who need to get vaccinations list are rising kindergartners and rising 6th graders, like Jayden, who are required to get the TDAP vaccine.

In the past, the last two weeks before school are usually the two busiest weeks at the health center.

In 2017, nurses at both Hampton and Newport News health center's gave vaccinations to 495 kids at each location the last two weeks before school. In 2018, 552 kids, and as of Thursday afternoon, 406 kids.

Here's a list of the clinics:

Three Rivers Health District

Gloucester High School Freshman Orientation – August 27, 2019. Check-in from 1:30-2:00 PM. Sessions 2:00-5:00 PM. Parent sessions will also be offered. Freshman Open House – August 27, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Grades 10-12

Open House – August 28, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Middle Schools Grades 7-8 - August 27, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Grade 6 – August 28, 2019, 5:00-7:00 PM Elementary Schools Pre K – 1st Grade – August 28, 2019, 3:00-5:00 PM Grades 2-5 – August 29, 2019, 3:00-5:00 PM

Chesapeake Health Department

August 1-16: Tuesdays 1-3 pm

Wednesdays 8:30-10:30 am

and Wednesday evenings 5-7 pm (School age only)

All clinics are first come first serve so please arrive early AND with all of your immunization records.

August 19- 30 extended clinics for school age only:

Monday 1-3:00 pm (School age only)

Tuesdays 8:30-10:30 (School age only) and 1-3 pm Immunizations for any age

Wednesdays 8:30-10:30 am Immunizations for any age and 1-3 pm (School age only)

and Wednesday evenings 5-7 pm (School age only)

Western Tidewater Health District

Southampton Health Department will have an all-day walk-in clinic for immunizations from 8:00 am to 6 pm on August 29th and Franklin City Health Department all-day walk-in clinic for immunizations on August 20th from 8am-6pm.

Suffolk Health Department - Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8-3:30. No appointment needed. Extended hours Thursday 8/15 and 8/29 until 5:30.

Isle of Wight Health Department - Tuesday and Friday 8-3:30.

Peninsula Health District

Peninsula Health Center

416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Newport News, VA 23601

August 26 – September 6

Monday – Friday

Immunization Registration

8:00 am – 10:30 am; 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Expanded hours Sept. 3 7:30 am to 5:00 pm

Hampton Health Department

Hampton Health Center

3130 Victoria Blvd.

Hampton, VA 23661

August 26 – September 6

Monday – Friday

Immunization Registration

8:00 am – 11:00 am; 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Expanded Hours September 3

Registration 7:30 am – 5:00 pm

Portsmouth Health Department

Portsmouth Health Department

1701 High Street

Portsmouth, VA 23704

Walk-in services Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:00am-11:00am and 12:30am-3:00pm.

Norfolk Health Department

The Norfolk Health Department is offering extended clinic hours for back to school immunizations August 27-30, 2019.

Location: 207 East Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23505

Date: August 27 & 30 (Tuesday & Friday)

Time: 8:30-10:30 am & 1:00-5:30 pm

Location: 830 Southampton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23510

Date: August 28 & 29 (Wednesday & Thursday)

Time: 1:00-5:30 pm

For additional information, call 757-683-2735

Virginia Beach Dept. of Public Health

4452 Corporation Lane

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Mornings

8:00 am to 10:00 am

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday Afternoons

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Walk-in only, limited number per clinic

Additional clinic times by appointment only:

Friday Mornings: 8:15 am to 10:30 am

PLEASE BRING THE FOLLOWING:

Shot record

Picture ID for adult authorizing services

Health insurance information

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 518-2700, (Press 1 for clinic, then 0 for operator)