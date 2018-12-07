NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Anthem's CHKD LemonAid weekend is coming back July 20 to July 22 to take the squeeze out of childhood cancer.

The annual LemonAid fundraiser happens for one weekend each summer. LemonAid stands are set up across the area, and 100% of the funds raised go toward CHKD's cancer program.

If you want to run a LemonAid stand, you can register here to receive a free LemonAid kit that includes lemonade, cups, a pitcher, stickers and things to help decorate your stand.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC