VALRICO, Fla. — The Brays have been battling 10-year-old Abby’s leukemia since last November, but some of the biggest challenges have come from dealing with drug shortages.

"You know, you’re trying to keep your lives together. You still have jobs. You still have homes and you’re trying to help your kid through pediatric cancer. …And then you have to search for the drug for your child," Laura Bray said.

"It’s a terrible thing to put parents through."

Bray has received questions she never wanted to face from her daughter -- ever.

“She said, ‘Mom, am I going to die because I don’t get my medicine?'" Bray said.

Vincristine, a crucial drug for treating most childhood cancers, was experiencing a shortage after Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stopped producing the drug this summer and then sole supplier Pfizer had manufacturing delays.

“The initial projection was that it would take two months. Well, a kid who is newly diagnosed -- Vincristine is key to surviving that new diagnosis," Bray said. "They might not have two months.

"Vincristine is what gets your kid to be able to go through this two and a half year protocol."

Bray and her non-profit, Angels for Change, worked with the FDA, Pfizer and medical professionals to prevent the shortage. The non-profit, which Bray started in September of this year, is focused on ensuring access to life-saving drugs.

“We have been assured by Pfizer and the FDA that there is enough supply in the marketplace to meet demand,” Bray said.

Vincristine is back on the shelves, and the Brays are focused on what matters most: finishing out Abby’s protocol and fighting her cancer. But Vincristine is not the only drug that has been in jeopardy of shortages.

It is one of 115 drugs that are in short supply. Among those drugs is epinephrine, more commonly known as the Epi-Pen.

The FDA recently extended some Epi-Pen expiration dates during the shortage to adjust.

