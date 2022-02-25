Study suggests life actually may flash before our eyes in the moments before we die

Researchers were monitoring the brain waves of a patient when he died unexpectedly. It gave them a chance to see brain activity before, during, and after death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For centuries scientists have been puzzled by what happens when we die.

A new study by University of Louisville researcher Dr. Ajmal Zemmar and colleagues from around the world suggests that our brains may remain active and coordinated during, and even after, the transition to death.

While recording the brain waves of an elderly patient who had epilepsy in Vancouver, Canada, the patient had a heart attack and passed away.

This unexpected death gave scientists the chance to do something never done before: record the activity of a dying human brain.

"Just before and after the heart stopped working," Zemmar said. "We saw changes in a specific band of neural oscillations, so-called gamma oscillations."

He said there also were changes in delta, theta, alpha and beta oscillations.

These oscillations, known as brain waves, are patterns of rhythmic brain activity normally present in human brains.

Zemmar said these different brain waves are involved with high-cognitive functions such as concentrating, dreaming, meditation, memory retrieval, information processing and conscious perception.

"Just like those associated with memory flashbacks," he said. "The brain may be playing a last recall of important life events just before we die, similar to the ones reported in near-death experiences."

Zemmar said these findings pose interesting questions and challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends.

He said at the scientific level, it's difficult to interpret the data because the patient's brain had suffered bleeding, seizures and swelling before death.

But Zemmar said in a way, the findings are somewhat calming.