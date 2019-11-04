VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The month of April is National Donate Life Month. It is held annually to share awareness of organ, tissue, and cornea donation and to honor the selfless donors who chose to give.

Lt. Pat Tauro, a retired Norfolk police officer, knows firsthand the meaning of this gift of life.

More than three decades ago, the family history of health challenges along with the stress of his job left him with a failing heart. He received the second chance at life in 1986.

Tauro was able to receive the selfless gift from a 19-year-old athlete who died in a motorcycle accident.

“I may be 81 years old, but my heart is only 52,” said Tauro. At 33 years post-transplant, he is among the longest-living heart recipients. In fact, he’s approaching the record for living with a donated heart — 34 years and 261 days. Tauro credits his longevity and good health to the strong, healthy young man who helped save his life.

Registering as a donor is a simple act that has the potential for a tremendous impact.

One donor can save nine lives through organ donation and restore the health of more than 150 through tissue donation. This April, LifeNet Health is encouraging everyone to register as a donor and share your decision with family and friends.

“Hope is the most precious gift of all,” said Rony Thomas, LifeNet Health President and CEO. “It’s something each of us can give by registering as a donor and letting your loved ones know of your wishes. Each gift, whether an organ, tissues or cells, has the power to change the course of someone else’s life for the better.”

You can find more information about organ and tissue donation and register as a donor online. You can also sign up to be a donor the next time you go to the Department of Motor Vehicles.