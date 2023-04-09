Court ruling over abortion pill access has local activists on alert

The drug is still legal in many states – including Virginia, so what does the ruling mean for women in the Commonwealth?

NORFOLK, Va. — Across the country, activists on both sides of the issue are keeping an eye on the courts after a federal judge ruled to suspend the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill, mifepristone.

Ammie Pascua of the Hampton Roads Reproductive Justice League pointed out right now, nothing has changed. The drug is still legal in many states – including Virginia.

“Mifepristone is still widely available, and it is incredibly safe and effective," Pascua said.

Some anti-abortion advocates are welcoming the judge’s decision. In a press release, the organization “National Right to Life” said the decision to suspend approval of the abortion pill will save lives.

But Pascua said such personal medical decisions should be private conversations between a woman and a healthcare professional.

“For politicians to insert themselves into this conversation just is wildly outlandish," she said.

Abortion restrictions vary by state. In Virginia and North Carolina, abortion remains legal – with restrictions after 20 weeks in the Tar Heel state and restrictions after 26 weeks in the Commonwealth.

“Abortion has been around forever and will continue to be around forever. The only thing that can change is people’s approach to it," Pascua said. "Medical abortion is very safe and effective and that's not going anywhere."

In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled to stop the FDA's approval of mifepristone on Friday.

His ruling is paused for seven days to allow for an appeal.

The Justice Department has already filed an appeal.

In Washington state, Judge Thomas Rice issued an injunction to maintain the status quo of the FDA’s approval for the drug.