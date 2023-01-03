'It's a steep price' | What lowered insulin costs mean for the thousands of Virginians diagnosed with diabetes

Total cost of diagnosed diabetes in Virginia totaled an estimated $8 billion as recently as 2021

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Keeping medicine close by is how Robert Hahn has lived most of his life.

“It’s like always there, no matter where you go no matter what you do, you have to make sure your insulin supply is handy," he said.

Hahn has lived with diabetes since the early 1970s. His insulin, covered through Medicare, is automatically dispersed through a pump under his skin. While his medicine is fully covered, he's thankful knowing how so many Americans who live with diabetes like him can breathe a little easier today.

“Big pharma has been unfairly charging, but not anymore," President Joe Biden declared to applause in a crowded gymnasium in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

Less than one day after President Biden's affordable health care visit to Hampton Roads, drug manufacturer Eli Lilly announced a price reduction of up to 70% for the company’s insulin products, needed by people who live with Type 1 diabetes.

“Let’s cap the cost of insulin to $35 for every single American who needs it. We’re the only country that doesn’t do that," Biden said before the change.

Patients with private insurance will receive a $35 cap per month for the treatment, and people who need it but don’t have health insurance can enroll in a company program to receive the same financial cap, too.

More than 700,000 Virginians have been diagnosed with diabetes and every year an additional roughly 60,000 people are diagnosed in the Commonwealth.

Total direct medical expenses as a result of diagnosed diabetes were more than $6 billion as recently as 2017.