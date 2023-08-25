US Sens. Warner, Kaine announce nearly $1.4M in funding for Virginians to access mental health care

The funding will go toward the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Friday nearly $1.4 million in funding for Virginians to access mental health care.

The funding came from a grant program within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will go toward the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

The Community Mental Health Services Block Grant program allocates funding to states to provide comprehensive and community-based mental health services to people with significant mental health conditions, the senators said in a news release.