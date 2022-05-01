It's Mental Health Awareness Month: Here's your resource guide for the Tidewater region

You aren't alone, and there are resources that can help you that are both low-cost and close to home.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story that aired on December 29, 2021.

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. While some organizations estimate that nearly 20% of adults in the U.S. suffer from a mental health condition, it's important to see past the numbers and into the lives of those who are battling these conditions or those who are in need of help.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Coastal Virginia has created a resource guide if you live in the Tidewater region and you're seeking therapy or community groups that can help you navigate as you seek a diagnosis or cope with a new one. You can click here to access the full guide, or you can read below to see some of the highlights.

But before that, here's an important reminder:

If you're having a Mental Health Emergency: Please call 911. When you call, you can request a CIT officer, which stands for Crisis Intervention Team. When help arrives, there will be someone who knows how to handle the sensitivity of the situation.

Crisis Intervention Services (available 24/7):

Chesapeake: 757-548-7000

Norfolk: 757-664-7690

Portsmouth: 757-393-8990

Suffolk/Isle of Wight: 757-925-2484

Virginia Beach: 757-385-0888

Eastern Shore: 757-442-7707

Military and Veterans: 1-800-273-8255, press 1 or Text 838255

TAPS 24/7 National Military Hotline: 1-800-959-TAPS (9277)

LGBTQ+: The Trevor Project: Call 1-866-488-7386 or text START to 678-678

Samaritan House: 757-631-0710, samaritanhouseva.org

Reduced cost services for therapy, mental health services:

EVMS Hope Free Clinic: 757-446-0366

Catholic Charities: 757-533-5217, ask for Mental Health Therapy Center *To see an intern, it's $25 an hour, and to see a resident therapist it's $35.

Jewish Family Services: 757-321-2222

*Sliding scale payments based on income

*Sliding scale payments based on income Tidewater Pastoral Counseling: 757-623-2700

*Extension of the Judeo-Christian faith community

For those 18 and under: