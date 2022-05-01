It's Mental Health Awareness Month: Here's your resource guide for the Tidewater region

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story that aired on December 29, 2021.
May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. While some organizations estimate that nearly 20% of adults in the U.S. suffer from a mental health condition, it's important to see past the numbers and into the lives of those who are battling these conditions or those who are in need of help.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Coastal Virginia has created a resource guide if you live in the Tidewater region and you're seeking therapy or community groups that can help you navigate as you seek a diagnosis or cope with a new one. You can click here to access the full guide, or you can read below to see some of the highlights.
But before that, here's an important reminder:
If you're having a Mental Health Emergency: Please call 911. When you call, you can request a CIT officer, which stands for Crisis Intervention Team. When help arrives, there will be someone who knows how to handle the sensitivity of the situation.
Crisis Intervention Services (available 24/7):
- Chesapeake: 757-548-7000
- Norfolk: 757-664-7690
- Portsmouth: 757-393-8990
- Suffolk/Isle of Wight: 757-925-2484
- Virginia Beach: 757-385-0888
- Eastern Shore: 757-442-7707
- Military and Veterans: 1-800-273-8255, press 1 or Text 838255
- TAPS 24/7 National Military Hotline: 1-800-959-TAPS (9277)
- LGBTQ+: The Trevor Project: Call 1-866-488-7386 or text START to 678-678
- Samaritan House: 757-631-0710, samaritanhouseva.org
Reduced cost services for therapy, mental health services:
- EVMS Hope Free Clinic: 757-446-0366
- Catholic Charities: 757-533-5217, ask for Mental Health Therapy Center *To see an intern, it's $25 an hour, and to see a resident therapist it's $35.
- Jewish Family Services: 757-321-2222
*Sliding scale payments based on income
- Tidewater Pastoral Counseling: 757-623-2700
*Extension of the Judeo-Christian faith community
For those 18 and under:
- Kempsville Center for Behavioral Health: 757-461-4565
- The Barry Robinson Center: 757-455-6100
- Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD): 757-668-7000
- The Chas Foundation: 757-489 2427
- United Methodist Family Services (UMFS):757-490-9791
- The Up Center: 757-965-8683