Military families are seeking more mental health services

Clinicians who provide help online say they have seen requests skyrocket.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mental health experts say that military families and veterans are reaching out more for assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that clinicians providing help online have seen requests skyrocket.

Sarah Pitzen is the lead clinician at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center in Virginia Beach. She said staff have had to provide additional support to current clients because their “pre-existing conditions had worsened.”