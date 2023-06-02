New mobile dental clinic opens in Portsmouth

The new Healthy Smiles Dental Center van arrived at the Hampton Roads Community Health Center headquarters in Portsmouth on Friday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A new mobile dental clinic is rolling into Hampton Roads!

The new Healthy Smiles Dental Center van arrived at the Hampton Roads Community Health Center (HRCHC) headquarters in Portsmouth on Friday morning. It's funded by a $500,000 Sentara Cares grant and will serve the most vulnerable groups in Hampton Roads.

Dental services the clinic will offer include exams, X-rays, restorations, cleanings, extractions, full and partial dentures. It will also have a TV, music, and an awning to accommodate outreach events.

The dental program also provides services for the unhoused and unsheltered at the Oasis Social Ministry and Union Mission Ministries, as well as people with mental health and developmental issues at the Community Services Board and Eggleston. Plans are in place to eventually offer dental care to residents of a nursing facility on Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth.

HRCHC locations are: