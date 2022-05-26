Monkeypox in Virginia: How concerned should you be?

A Northern Virginia woman is isolating at home with a presumed case of the virus. Health experts said there is no reason to panic.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Northern Virginia woman is isolating at home after being diagnosed with a presumed case of monkeypox.

There are now nine presumed cases in seven states across the U.S.

The Virginia Dept. of Health said the woman recently traveled to an African country where the virus is known to circulate. There are 21 other countries also seeing small outbreaks

"The countries that are reporting monkeypox now are countries that do not normally have outbreaks of monkeypox," said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the head smallpox secretariat for the WHO Emergencies Programme.

So what exactly is monkeypox?

Simply, it's a cousin of smallpox. While it's rare, it's a potentially serious viral illness.

The virus is transmitted through close contact with an infected person or animal. Person-to-person spread occurs with prolonged close contact, with direct contact with body fluids, or contact with contaminated materials such as clothing or linens.

“I just don't think it rises to a level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19," said President Joe Biden.

Illness typically starts with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. After a few days, a specific type of rash appears, often starting on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body.

For most people, the symptoms will clear up between two to four weeks. For some, however, it can cause severe illness and death.

So how concerned should we be?

"Anytime we have an infectious disease outbreak like this, we should all be paying attention," said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene said the virus has not shown the ability to spread rapidly in the general population.

Dr. John Brooks, an epidemiologist for the division of HIV and AIDS Prevention with the CDC, said many of the cases across the world are within the LGBTQ community.

"Many of those infected in the current global outbreak identify as gay and bisexual men," Dr. Brooks said.

President Biden said the U.S. keeps stockpiles of smallpox vaccine that could prevent monkeypox.

"The U.S. has the resources we need to help us respond to monkeypox in this country right now. We've been preparing for this type of outbreak for decades," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing.

Dr. Jennifer Mcquiston, also with the CDC, echoed that sentiment.

"We are hoping to maximize vaccine distribution to those that we know would benefit from it," she said.