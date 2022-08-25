Gov. Youngkin speaks on effort to expand Monkeypox vaccine access

More than 6,000 Virginians have received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the VDH.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With almost 300 monkeypox cases in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin said one of his main roles is making sure that residents are educated about the virus.

“This is very different from COVID, very different," Youngkin said.

"And through information and understanding how it’s spread, there can be a lot of prevention.”

He said state leaders have had eyes on the virus from the beginning, and they are working to get Monkeypox vaccines out across the state.

“We have really broadened accessibility to vaccines and treatments,” he continued.

Right now, more than 6,000 people in Virginia have received the first dose of the two-shot monkeypox vaccine, and about 400 have received the second dose.

Though, Youngkin says there are some challenges in getting the vaccine to everyone.

“We’re a little bit limited, because our allocation of the vaccine comes from the federal government,” Youngkin said.

Another challenge is understanding where these monkeypox vaccines are most needed. He said that’s what his office is working on now with health officials.

“I think step one is to make sure everybody knows where they can go. And what we’ve been working on most recently is trying to move the vaccine to where the most demand is,” he said.

Youngkin said when leaders understand where the Monkeypox vaccine needs to go, it’ll be easier for many to get access to it.

This weekend, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is holding a Monkeypox vaccine clinic at The Wave Night Club in Norfolk.