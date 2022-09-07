VDH tracks the latest monkeypox case count in Virginia

The latest data from the CDC shows more than 21,000 infections reported in the U.S. Let's take a closer look at the outbreak in Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — Monkeypox cases continue to climb across the country.

Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated more than 21,000 infections have been reported in the U.S.

Let's take a closer look at the outbreak in Virginia.

The key takeaways from the Virginia Department of Health's dashboard show there have been 389 monkeypox infections in the Commonwealth since May. Out of the total cases, 70 have been in the Eastern region, which includes Hampton Roads.

That's up 15 cases in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, data shows that 16 people have been hospitalized.

Here's how those break down by health district:

Virginia Beach: 21 cases

Norfolk: 18 cases

Hampton: 18 cases

Peninsula: 8 cases

Chesapeake: 5 cases

An overwhelming majority, about 96% of cases, are among men. In fact, women only account for 15 cases in total.

As for monkeypox vaccinations, those are ticking up slowly.

Only certain groups are eligible to get the two-dose shot right now -- people who have had an anonymous or more than one sexual partner in the last two weeks, sex workers and staff where sexual activity occurs.

Across the Commonwealth, 8,000 people have received at least one dose, while 1,500 have received both.