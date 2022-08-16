Virginia Beach Health Department gives out hundreds of monkeypox vaccines

Health officials said over the past month, they’ve given out about 415 monkeypox vaccines to help prevent the spread.

Virginia Beach Public Health Department officials said over the past month, they’ve given out about 415 monkeypox vaccines to help prevent the spread.

Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said her staff has given out monkeypox vaccines all over the region.

“It means that we are offering a preventive tool to people that need it the most and that is what we want to do for everything, whether we are talking about monkeypox or polio,” Dr. Pedati said.

Dr. Pedati said they are still prioritizing high-risk groups.

“Many cases so far have been reported among men, and particularly men who have sex with other men,” Dr. Pedati said.

But, health leaders also add they also want to hear from anyone who has come in close contact with a person infected with monkeypox.

“Monkeypox is spread through direct skin-to-skin contact. So, you don’t want to touch anyone who has lesions, and you don’t want to touch their fabric materials that they have used,” said Annie Truong, an epidemiologist with the Chesapeake Health Department.

Truong said don’t hesitate to seek help.

“If they think they came in close contact with monkeypox, they should contact their local health provider or contact their local health department to look for symptoms such a fever, headache and if they see any rashes on their genital regions,” Truong said.

Currently, the Virginia Department of Health reports 29 confirmed cases in the Eastern Region of the state. There are nearly 12,000 cases of monkeypox nationwide.

Dr. Pedati emphasized close contact is key for this virus to spread and said the overall risk to the general public is low.

“Not causal contact, passing people sort of thing,” Dr. Pedati said. “I know it sounds so simplistic, but those classic public health messages of staying home when you are sick and practicing frequent handwashing will go a long way to keep you healthy from all kinds of different illnesses.”