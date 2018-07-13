VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Mosquitoes in some areas of Virginia Beach have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Virginia Beach Mosquito Control said in a news release that there has been an increase in West Nile Virus activity in certain parts of the city.

Those areas include:

Oxford Drive in the Kings Grant neighborhood

North Witchduck Road in the Kempsville area

Constitution Drive in the Pembroke area

Samples were collected on June 25 and the three areas have "historically had WNV positive," Virginia Beach Mosquito Control biologist Jennifer Barritt said.

The primary vector of the virus, called Culex pipiens/restuans, breeds in water, so efforts by officials will focus on stagnant water, such as ditches, stormwater catch basins, standing water in horse pastures and other areas.

Residents are urged to dump any containers that may catch and hold rainwater since these can be prime breeding sites for mosquitoes.

No symptoms usually arise with West Nile Virus, but some people have mild flu-like symptoms and a small number develop more serious neurological disorders.

Those over the age of 50 or with immune system disorders are at greater risk of serious illness.

