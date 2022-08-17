Health experts say ditch the multivitamin. Here's why.

"You’re wasting your time, money and maybe causing harm.”

Example video title will go here for this video

LARGO, Fla. — Are you regularly reaching for a multivitamin? If taking a supplement is part of your daily routine, you may be doing it all wrong.

Internal Medicine Specialist, Dr. Ranjan Mahajan, FACP & President of Mahajan Medical Center explains what works and what you can cut out.

He says, “there’s no mortality advantage, there’s no cardiovascular protective advantage, there’s no cancer prevention advantage in taking multivitamins. So you’re wasting your time, money and maybe causing harm.”

He says most healthy adults are getting the nutrients they need from eating well-balanced meats. “Instead of popping a pill every day, go to a local farmers market and pick up the dark green vegetables, the fruits, the whole grains, instead of popping the vitamins.”

There are of course, exceptions, including pregnant women or women who want to become pregnant. Dr. Mahajan says they should take a prenatal vitamin.

Others should rely on vitamins if they have a deficiency. For instance, Dr. Mahajan says many seniors have lower levels of vitamin B, and people who have darker complexions and spend most of their time indoors, get less vitamin D from sun exposure.

Dr. Mahajan says instead of using a multivitamin pick ones that you specifically need.

“I’m not a big fan of taking combinations, stick with basic vitamins and look at the USB seal. USB is a third party which tells you that these are good ingredients and how much there is.”

You can get tested for deficiencies at your doctor’s office. Be aware that vitamins A, D, E and K are fat-soluble vitamins that are stored in fat cells and the liver, “if you don’t have any need for fat-soluble vitamins, and you’re getting enough through your diet, you should not take more of those.”