The importance of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

National Eating Disorders Awareness Week provides hope and support to families affected by eating disorders.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, a chance to shine a spotlight on disordered eating and provide hope and support to families affected by it.

So, what exactly is an eating disorder?

Disordered eating comes in many forms and ranges from excessive over-eating to obsessive restrictive dieting and exercises, and everything in between.

These issues are very serious and can be life-threatening.

"Underneath every eating disorder is an underlying mental health issue. What we know is it's never just the eating disorder by itself, there's oftentimes some underlying PTSD, anxiety, (or) depression that comes together and fuels this urgency to be in control," Health Advocate Achea Redd said.

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, more than 28 million Americans experience an eating disorder at some point in their lives.

Sadly, someone dies every 52 minutes as the result of an eating disorder.

Research conducted by the Washington Post shows that social media use can add to body image concerns. It says the more time someone spends on social media, the more it can increase their risk of developing an eating disorder.

Redd urges people to use social media wisely.

"Stay off of social media. You can be on it, but use it for another reason. Don't compare your life, don't compare your body size. It's not real, it's edited," Redd said.

Chances are that you or someone you know has experience with an eating disorder.

Eating Disorders Awareness Week is especially emphasized this year because experts say they are seeing a 15% increase in diagnoses in teens since the start of the pandemic.

The National Eating Disorder Association's helpline has experienced a 107% increase in calls since COVID-19 started in 2020.

Redd, who is in recovery from disordered eating, said eating disorders are never just about food. She said the first step of getting help is starting therapy.