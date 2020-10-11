It's National School Psychology Week. School psychologists have a lot on their plates, supporting students during the pandemic

This week is dedicated as "National School Psychology Week" by the National Association of School Psychologists.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's no secret that mental health is just as important as physical health. So, it's appropriate that there's a week dedicated to school psychologists.

According to the National Association of School Psychologists, "National School Psychology" week runs through Friday.

Tawana Fortune has served 32 years as a school psychologist, for Chesapeake Public Schools.

“This is an extraordinary week,” she said. Fortune explained there is a difference between a school counselor and a school psychologist.

A school psychologist does a lot of educational evaluations to help identify students who need special education support, but Fortune said this year, mental health and social-emotional needs have come to the forefront of their work due to the coronavirus.

“Learning how to re-engage in a new normal for school is very important for us, a school psychologist to convey not only to our teachers and our students but our admin as well,” said Fortune.

In Chesapeake Public schools, some students are back in the building. Right now, Fortune said many seem happy, but there are things parents can do to help children during this pandemic.

She said, "Just keep a baseline of your own child's behavior because the parent knows the child the best."

Fortune suggests observing sleep, food, and social habits for signs of anxiety or depression.

"School is a place where everything somewhat lands and the school psychologist is the person that can help address those needs," she said.

With all of the demands from psychologists now, there’s at least one week to stop and say thanks for the help. This year's theme is "The Power of Possibility." It’s quite fitting for this year: symbolizing hope, growth, resilience, and renewal.