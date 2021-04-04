Babies brighten Levine Children's Neonatal Nursery for Easter

The hospital dressed the babies in Easter attire to share Easter wishes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five adorable babies may be spending some extra time in the hospital, but they're bringing the springtime cheer inside.

Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital shared photos of five current Neonatal Nurseries residents all dressed up for Easter: Hudson, Tuli, Emily, Zara, and Malachi. The babies are still getting strong and healthy before going home with their parents, and the hospital staff says they're all smiles. When they're taking a break from getting stronger, the babies also love cuddles and spending time with their parents.

Atrium says their neonatologists bring life-saving care to babies just like this bunch seven days a week, 365 days a year, and the hospital says they have the privilege of taking care of them.

Whether the babies are born prematurely or are facing complicated illnesses, Atrium says a multidisciplinary team of specialists ensures babies get healthy and back with their families.

That way, bunny kisses and Hoppy Easter wishes can happen at home.