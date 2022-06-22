New Monkeypox case reported in VA as CDC ramps up testing

The number of cases in Virginia has now risen to 27, the Virginia Department of Health said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is an earlier report on Monkeypox from the end of June. The number of reported cases in Virginia is now much higher than stated in the video.

New Virginia Monkeypox Case

There is a new case of Monkeypox in Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health said Monday. This brings the total number of reported cases in the state to 27.

The new case is a man who lives in the northwestern region of Virginia, officials said. The man is isolating.

Multiple countries, including the United States, that do not usually have an issue with Monkeypox are now reporting outbreaks. Most of the cases have been reported in people who identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men.

"Monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness, characterized by a specific type of rash. Rash lesions can begin on the genitals, perianal region, or oral cavity and might be the first or only sign of illness," the VDOH said.

U.S. Ramps Up Testing Capacity

The CDC announced Monday that Mayo Clinic Laboratories will begin testing for Monkeypox using the CDC's orthopoxviral test, which detects most non-smallpox-related viruses.

Mayo Clinic's Division of Clinical Microbiology laboratories in Rochester, Minnesota, will conduct the testing and can accept tests from anywhere in the country.

“The ability of commercial laboratories to test for Monkeypox is an important pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. said.

“This will not only increase testing capacity, but also make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-laboratory networks.”

The labs expect to be able to process 10,000 tests per week. That will add to the current testing capacity supported by CDC’s Laboratory Response Network (LRN) and Labcorp, which began testing last week.

Between the LRN, Labcorp and now the Mayo Clinic, the U.S. can currently process about 30,000 tests per week.

But that number is expected to grow as the CDC has begun shipping tests to multiple other medical companies across the country.

Treatment and Current Numbers

There is currently no approved treatment for Monkeypox, but there are some therapeutic options for people who are infected.

Monkeypox can accompany sexually transmitted infections, and some patients experience the following: fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swelling of the lymph nodes before the rash developed.

"As with many viral illnesses, treatment mainly involves supportive care and relief of symptoms," the VDOH said. "Two vaccines are also available through the federal government as postexposure prophylaxis for people who had close contact with a person with monkeypox and are at highest risk of exposure."

People should seek medical care immediately if they have had close contact with someone who has a rash that looks like Monkeypox, or if they have recently traveled to places or events where Monkeypox cases have been confirmed. The virus can also be spread through contact with infected material, like linens or clothing.