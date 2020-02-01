RICHMOND, Va. — It's a brand new year, and many Americans have made new year's resolutions. These can include going to the gym, starting a diet, or quit smoking.

The American Lung Association is reminding Virginians that the Food and Drug Administration has not found any e-cigarette to be safe and effective in helping smokers quit. So, smokers are encouraged to "Quit, Don't Switch" to e-cigarettes.

The American Lung Association said there are 960,700 smokers in Virginia and nearly 56 percent tried to quit last year. New ads from e-cigarettes companies would have those smokers falsely believe that switching to vaping is quitting smoking.

Misinformation about e-cigarettes is rampant and their use, especially among youth has become what the U.S. Surgeon General has declared an “epidemic.” E-cigarettes are tobacco products, and the Lung Association has been a leader in helping people avoid and quit using tobacco for decades.

Here are some facts about e-cigarettes:

E-cigarettes are tobacco products. No tobacco product is safe, and that includes e-cigarettes. Recent hospitalizations and deaths related to vaping underscore the fact that vaping is in fact harmful.

ing to e-cigarettes does not mean ting. ting means ending your addiction to nicotine, which can be very difficult. Research shows that e-cigarettes contain dangerous metals and toxic chemicals that can cause irreversible lung disease.

“One of the biggest problems with e-cigarettes is that many times people become dual users, meaning they smoke cigarettes when they can and use vaping devices at other times," says Albert A. Rizzo, M.D., American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer. “Using e-cigarettes is not safe: a new study released in December found adults who currently or ever used e-cigarettes are 30 percent more likely to develop chronic lung disease, including asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema,” said Dr. Rizzo.

For years, the American Lung Association has been trying to encourage the FDA to crack down on these unproven quit smoking claims made by the e-cigarette industry. These ongoing claims have made it more confusing for smokers to know what to do when they’re ready to quit.

